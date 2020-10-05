Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Which Palace internationals are in action and when?

2 Hours ago

Several Crystal Palace players have been called up to international duty over the coming weeks, with Premier League football on pause between October 4-17th.

The below Eagles have been confirmed as part of their country's squad. Should any further players receive the nod, cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and all of our social media channels will share the details.

Ivory Coast will also be competing in the coming weeks - so keep an eye out for another potential call-up.

Programme

Serie A sides wanted him but Palace got him: Meet Alfie Matthews

26 September 2020

Christian Benteke and Michy Batshuayi - Belgium

8th October: Belgium v Ivory Coast - Brussels

11th October: England v Belgium - Wembley

14th October: Iceland v Belgium - Reykjavik

James McCarthy - Republic of Ireland

8th October: Slovakia v Republic of Ireland – Bratislava

11th October: Republic of Ireland v Wales – Dublin

14th October: Finland v Republic of Ireland – Helsinki

Luka Milivojević - Serbia

8th October: Norway v Serbia – Oslo

11th October: Serbia v Hungary – Belgrade

14th October: Turkey v Serbia – Istanbul

Wayne Hennessey - Wales

8th October: England v Wales – London

11th October: Republic of Ireland v Wales – Dublin

14th October: Bulgaria v Wales – Sofia

Jordan Ayew - Ghana

9th October: Ghani v Mali – Antalya

12th October: Ghani v Equatorial Guinea - Antalya

Eberechi Eze - England U21s

7th October: Andorra U21s v England U21s 

13th October: England U21s v Turkey U21s

Cheikhou Kouyate - Senegal

9th October: Morocco v Senegal

13th October: Senegal v Mauritania

READ NEXT: Townsend reveals reason he joined Palace and how it became 'home'

Kit banner generic 20-21.jpg

Advertisement block

Read Next

Development

Bright Palace prospect Banks nominated for PL2 Player of the Month

1 Hour ago

Crystal Palace Under-23s' Scott Banks has been nominated for Premier League 2 Player of the Month after two stand-out performances in September.

Read full article

Match Reports

Report: Palace Women excel in comfortable first win against London Bees

6 Hours ago

Sunday afternoon saw Palace secure a comprehensive away victory against London Bees as they dominated play at the Hive with four goals, marking an impressive first win to their Championship season.

Read full article

Club News

Deadline Day 2020: All you need to know - including deadline time and additional window

7 Hours ago

It's Deadline Day 2020, with the transfer window nearing its end having been open for 10 weeks so far. We've got all you need to know on it below.

Read full article

First Team

Watch key moments from Palace's Chelsea game for free

3 October 2020

Crystal Palace fell to a harsh scoreline against Chelsea, losing 4-0 to the Blues despite keeping Frank Lampard's men quiet throughout the first-half.

Read full article

First Team

First Team

Watch key moments from Palace's Chelsea game for free

3 October 2020

Crystal Palace fell to a harsh scoreline against Chelsea, losing 4-0 to the Blues despite keeping Frank Lampard's men quiet throughout the first-half.

Read full article

First Team

Mitchell reveals lessons learned against 'intelligent' Chelsea

3 October 2020

Tyrick Mitchell reflected on a challenging day at the office, explaining what he learned against a tough Chelsea side in just his eighth senior game.

Read full article

First Team

Eze expresses view on Palace's Chelsea defeat

3 October 2020

Eberechi Eze was naturally without his trademark grin after Crystal Palace's game with Chelsea, discussing why he felt the Eagles lost to their hosts and how the team intends to react.

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson positive for rest of the season and highlights strength of returning players

3 October 2020

After their game with Chelsea, Roy Hodgson raised the topic of Crystal Palace's absent players, highlighting that the squad is in a strong position with several key figures in-line to return in two...

Read full article

View more