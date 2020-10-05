Which Palace internationals are in action and when?

Several Crystal Palace players have been called up to international duty over the coming weeks, with Premier League football on pause between October 4-17th.
The below Eagles have been confirmed as part of their country's squad. Should any further players receive the nod, cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and all of our social media channels will share the details.
Ivory Coast will also be competing in the coming weeks - so keep an eye out for another potential call-up.
Christian Benteke and Michy Batshuayi - Belgium
8th October: Belgium v Ivory Coast - Brussels
11th October: England v Belgium - Wembley
14th October: Iceland v Belgium - Reykjavik
James McCarthy - Republic of Ireland
8th October: Slovakia v Republic of Ireland – Bratislava
11th October: Republic of Ireland v Wales – Dublin
14th October: Finland v Republic of Ireland – Helsinki
Luka Milivojević - Serbia
8th October: Norway v Serbia – Oslo
11th October: Serbia v Hungary – Belgrade
14th October: Turkey v Serbia – Istanbul
Wayne Hennessey - Wales
8th October: England v Wales – London
11th October: Republic of Ireland v Wales – Dublin
14th October: Bulgaria v Wales – Sofia
Jordan Ayew - Ghana
9th October: Ghani v Mali – Antalya
12th October: Ghani v Equatorial Guinea - Antalya
Eberechi Eze - England U21s
7th October: Andorra U21s v England U21s
13th October: England U21s v Turkey U21s
Cheikhou Kouyate - Senegal
9th October: Morocco v Senegal
13th October: Senegal v Mauritania
