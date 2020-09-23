Skip to site footer
Chelsea v Palace kick-off time changed and TV information confirmed

4 Hours ago

Kick-off for Crystal Palace's game away to Chelsea has been brought forward to 12:30 BST.

The Stamford Bridge clash will take place on Saturday, 3rd October and was originally scheduled for a 15:00 kick-off.

The Premier League confirmed this game will be shown live via BT Sport, with details for following matches as yet unreleased.

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

  • Saturday, 3rd October
  • 12:30 BST
  • Stamford Bridge
  • BT Sport

READ NEXT: Premier League reacts to Government announcement on fans' delayed return

