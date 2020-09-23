Chelsea v Palace kick-off time changed and TV information confirmed

Kick-off for Crystal Palace's game away to Chelsea has been brought forward to 12:30 BST.
The Stamford Bridge clash will take place on Saturday, 3rd October and was originally scheduled for a 15:00 kick-off.
The Premier League confirmed this game will be shown live via BT Sport, with details for following matches as yet unreleased.
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
- Saturday, 3rd October
- 12:30 BST
- Stamford Bridge
- BT Sport
