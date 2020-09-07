Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Details confirmed for Palace's Carabao Cup trip to Bournemouth

1 Hour ago

Crystal Palace will head to AFC Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium on Tuesday 15th September, for a 19:45 K.O. in the sides' Carabao Cup Round Two clash.

Development

Crystal Palace Under-23s to face Brentford in final pre-season game

10 Hours ago

Palace have won their last three games against the Cherries, scoring eight goals and keeping two clean sheets in the process - most recently a 2-0 win in the club's first post-lockdown Premier League fixture back in June.

The tie against Jason Tindall's side will be the first time Bournemouth and Palace have ever met in a cup competition. 

Whoever advances to Round Three will face Carabao Cup holders Manchester City the following week on either 22nd or 23rd. 

Membership 20-21 banner.jpg


Advertisement block

First Team

First Team

Palace duo enjoy strong international outings

4 September 2020

Crystal Palace duo Wayne Hennessey and James McCarthy both enjoyed positive outings for their countries last night, with the pair competing in the Nations League.

Read full article

First Team

Eberechi Eze signs five-year deal with Crystal Palace

29 August 2020

Eberechi Eze has signed a five-year contract with Crystal Palace F.C., becoming the club’s second arrival of the summer 2020 transfer window.

Read full article

First Team

'Assembling the jigsaw' - what Hodgson said after Eze signed

29 August 2020

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson expressed his satisfaction at the club signing Eberechi Eze from Queens Park Rangers on a five-year deal, explaining that they are "assembling the pieces of our...

Read full article

First Team

Eze reveals how Bolasie and Zaha inspired him

29 August 2020

Eberechi Eze put pen to paper in a five-year deal with Crystal Palace today, and, as the ink dried, he spoke with Palace TV about his career so far, being a proud south Londoner and how two iconic...

Read full article

View more