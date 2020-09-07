Details confirmed for Palace's Carabao Cup trip to Bournemouth

Crystal Palace will head to AFC Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium on Tuesday 15th September, for a 19:45 K.O. in the sides' Carabao Cup Round Two clash.

Palace have won their last three games against the Cherries, scoring eight goals and keeping two clean sheets in the process - most recently a 2-0 win in the club's first post-lockdown Premier League fixture back in June.

The tie against Jason Tindall's side will be the first time Bournemouth and Palace have ever met in a cup competition.

Whoever advances to Round Three will face Carabao Cup holders Manchester City the following week on either 22nd or 23rd.