Palace Under-23s to start season with London derby

Crystal Palace Under-23s will begin life as a Category One Academy with an away trip to Fulham, Monday 14th September, 19:00 K.O.

Shaun Derry’s side faced the Cottagers in pre-season, falling to a 2-0 defeat away from home, but will be looking to make amends when they make the trip to the Imber Court Sports Club next week.

The full fixture list for the Development squad’s exciting Category One debut season in Division Two can be found below:

September

Monday 14th September, 2020

Fulham v Crystal Palace

19:00 K.O.

Craven Cottage

Monday 21st September, 2020

Crystal Palace v West Bromwich Albion

14:00 K.O.

Selhurst Park

Friday 25th September, 2020

Norwich City v Crystal Palace

19:00 K.O.

The Lotus Training Centre

October

Friday 2nd October, 2020

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

19:00 K.O.

Selhurst Park

Monday 19th October, 2020

Burnley v Crystal Palace

14:00 K.O.

Lancashire FA

Monday 26th October, 2020

Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:00 K.O.

Selhurst Park

November

Monday 2nd November, 2020

Leeds United v Crystal Palace

13:00 K.O.

Thorp Arch Training Ground

Monday 9th November, 2020

Crystal Palace v Reading

13:00 K.O.

Crystal Palace Training Ground

Monday 23rd November, 2020

Sunderland v Crystal Palace

13:00 K.O.

Academy of Light

Monday 30th November, 2020

Stoke City v Crystal Palace

19:00 K.O.

Clayton Wood Training Ground

December

Monday 21st December, 2020

Crystal Palace v Newcastle United

13:00 K.O.

Crystal Palace Training Ground

January

Sunday 10th January, 2021

Middlesbrough v Crystal Palace

13:00 K.O.

Heritage Park

Monday 18th January, 2021

Crystal Palace v Fulham

13:00 K.O.

Crystal Palace Training Ground

Monday 25th January, 2021

West Bromwich Albion v Crystal Palace

14:00 K.O.

Birmingham County FA

February

Monday 1st February, 2021

Crystal Palace v Norwich City

13:00 K.O.

Crystal Palace Training Ground

Friday 5th February, 2021

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

19:00 K.O.

Bodymoor Heath Training Ground

Monday 15th February, 2021

Crystal Palace v Burnley

13:00 K.O.

Crystal Palace Training Ground

Sunday 21st February, 2021

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace

12:00 K.O.

Aggborough Stadium

March

Monday 1st March, 2021

Crystal Palace v Leeds United

13:00 K.O.

Crystal Palace Training Ground

Friday 12th March, 2021

Reading v Crystal Palace

13:00 K.O.

Bearwood Park Training Ground

Monday 22nd March, 2021

Crystal Palace v Sunderland

13:00 K.O.

Crystal Palace Training Ground

April

Monday 12th April, 2021

Crystal Palace v Stoke City

13:00 K.O.

Crystal Palace Training Ground

Monday 26th April, 2021

Newcastle United v Crystal Palace

19:00 K.O.

Whitley Park

May

Monday 3rd May, 2021

Crystal Palace v Middlesbrough

13:00 K.O.

Crystal Palace Training Ground