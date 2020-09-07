Palace Under-23s to start season with London derby

Crystal Palace Under-23s will begin life as a Category One Academy with an away trip to Fulham, Monday 14th September, 19:00 K.O.
Shaun Derry’s side faced the Cottagers in pre-season, falling to a 2-0 defeat away from home, but will be looking to make amends when they make the trip to the Imber Court Sports Club next week.
The full fixture list for the Development squad’s exciting Category One debut season in Division Two can be found below:
September
Monday 14th September, 2020
Fulham v Crystal Palace
19:00 K.O.
Craven Cottage
Monday 21st September, 2020
Crystal Palace v West Bromwich Albion
14:00 K.O.
Selhurst Park
Friday 25th September, 2020
Norwich City v Crystal Palace
19:00 K.O.
The Lotus Training Centre
October
Friday 2nd October, 2020
Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
19:00 K.O.
Selhurst Park
Monday 19th October, 2020
Burnley v Crystal Palace
14:00 K.O.
Lancashire FA
Monday 26th October, 2020
Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers
14:00 K.O.
Selhurst Park
November
Monday 2nd November, 2020
Leeds United v Crystal Palace
13:00 K.O.
Thorp Arch Training Ground
Monday 9th November, 2020
Crystal Palace v Reading
13:00 K.O.
Crystal Palace Training Ground
Monday 23rd November, 2020
Sunderland v Crystal Palace
13:00 K.O.
Academy of Light
Monday 30th November, 2020
Stoke City v Crystal Palace
19:00 K.O.
Clayton Wood Training Ground
December
Monday 21st December, 2020
Crystal Palace v Newcastle United
13:00 K.O.
Crystal Palace Training Ground
January
Sunday 10th January, 2021
Middlesbrough v Crystal Palace
13:00 K.O.
Heritage Park
Monday 18th January, 2021
Crystal Palace v Fulham
13:00 K.O.
Crystal Palace Training Ground
Monday 25th January, 2021
West Bromwich Albion v Crystal Palace
14:00 K.O.
Birmingham County FA
Receive every Crystal Palace programme for the 2020/21 on the morning of the game13 Hours ago
February
Monday 1st February, 2021
Crystal Palace v Norwich City
13:00 K.O.
Crystal Palace Training Ground
Friday 5th February, 2021
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
19:00 K.O.
Bodymoor Heath Training Ground
Monday 15th February, 2021
Crystal Palace v Burnley
13:00 K.O.
Crystal Palace Training Ground
Sunday 21st February, 2021
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace
12:00 K.O.
Aggborough Stadium
March
Monday 1st March, 2021
Crystal Palace v Leeds United
13:00 K.O.
Crystal Palace Training Ground
Friday 12th March, 2021
Reading v Crystal Palace
13:00 K.O.
Bearwood Park Training Ground
Monday 22nd March, 2021
Crystal Palace v Sunderland
13:00 K.O.
Crystal Palace Training Ground
April
Monday 12th April, 2021
Crystal Palace v Stoke City
13:00 K.O.
Crystal Palace Training Ground
Monday 26th April, 2021
Newcastle United v Crystal Palace
19:00 K.O.
Whitley Park
May
Monday 3rd May, 2021
Crystal Palace v Middlesbrough
13:00 K.O.
Crystal Palace Training Ground