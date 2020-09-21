Skip to site footer
Member competition: Win Guaita’s matchworn Southampton shirt

3 Hours ago

This season, Gold, Junior Gold and International Members have the chance to win matchworn shirts from Palace games, starting with Vicente Guaita’s shirt against Southampton!

The Spanish 'keeper made a string of fantastic saves to ensure the Eagles started the season with three points, and you can own a piece of Palace history with the exact shirt he wore during the game!

All Gold, Junior Gold and International Members are automatically entered into the competition – one of a range of new benefits introduced for Members this season. If you are not a Member yet, there’s still time to join, with the competition closing at 23:59 on Friday 25th September. Once you join, you will be automatically entered!

Memberships this year feature an array of incredible benefits, aimed to keep you as connected to the club as possible this season. These range from Match Pass benefits - such as live commentary for all Premier League games, to Palace Rewards – exclusive competitions, gifts and events, and Palace Discounts – brilliant offers in the Club Shop and more.

To learn more about our Memberships and enter this brilliant competition, please click here.

Click here for terms and conditions.

Membership 20-21 banner.jpg


