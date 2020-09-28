Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

Second year running: Palace scoop LMA award for Manchester United triumph

4 Hours ago

The League Managers Association’s panel has awarded Crystal Palace the LMA Performance of the Week Award for their 3-1 triumph against Manchester United.

First Team

Wilfried Zaha discusses thoughts in Crystal Palace penalty v Manchester United

19 September 2020

The panel, comprising LMA Chairman Howard Wilkinson, Sir Alex Ferguson, Chris Hughton, Joe Royle, former Palace manager Dave Bassett, Barry Fry and Rachel Yankey, has managed a combined total of over 6,500 competitive matches in professional football.

Palace manager Roy Hodgson received a celebratory bottle of champagne to commemorate the result.

This is the second consecutive year the Eagles have won the Performance of the Week award for winning at Old Trafford, with Hodgson's men also scooping the accolade for their 2-1 victory in 2019.

Following this season's Old Trafford heroics, Hodgson said: "I thought the shape of our team was fantastic and there were some really incredible individual performances... I’m delighted. It’s a great win - it’s nice to get six points on the board."

The win saw Palace beat United in consecutive away matches for the first time in history. 

READ NEXT: Inside Clyne's first week training with Crystal Palace

Kit banner generic 20-21.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next

Ticket News

20/21 Season Ticket renewal deadline extended

4 Hours ago

We would like to take this opportunity to thank the thousands of supporters who have renewed their Season Ticket for 20/21, your support is greatly appreciated by everyone here at the club. We have...

Read full article

Match Reports

Late Blackburn winner cruel blow for Palace Women

9 Hours ago

After a short break due to international fixtures, Blackburn Rovers came from behind off the back of two defeats to overcome Palace in injury time and end the Eagles’ unbeaten run to the start of the...

Read full article

Women

Annabel Johnson reveals how Palace Women captaincy came about

27 September 2020

Here, in her own words, Palace's Women's newly appointed captain, Annabel Johnson, talks through how the armband was awarded to her plus the team's start to the season.

Read full article

First Team

Vote for Crystal Palace's W88 Player of the Month

27 September 2020

September was a month full of excellent moments for the Eagles, despite initial concerns over the short turnaround time between the '19/20 and the '20/21 campaigns.

Read full article

View more