Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Ticket News

Season Tickets 20/21: Save your seat period extended

3 Hours ago

Early bird Season Ticket renewals

The 'early bird' rate for all 19/20 Season Ticket holders has now passed.

Renewals completed from now onwards will be charged at 'phase 2 pricing', detailed below.

Extended 'save your seat' renewal deadline

We’ve extended the 'save your seat' deadline until 17:00 on 24th September, to allow Season Ticket holders who are yet to renew longer to complete the process and keep their current seat. Please note, any renewals completed after the early bird deadline at 17:00 today (17th) will be charged at 'phase 2 pricing'.

This extended deadline (17:00, 24th September) also applies to those who are eligible and intend to choose the deferral option (effectively retaining seats for 2021/22), which requires a £200 deposit; please read the T&Cs for full details.

Key dates for 20/21 Season Ticket options

Season Tickets dates table 20-21.png

For Season Ticket holders who renew after the early bird deadline (17:00, 17th September) or those who purchase during the general sale period, please see prices below.

Season Ticket phase 2 pricing

Ticket category

Adult

Concession

Junior
Cat 1 £725 £506 £358
Cat 2 £662 £434 £336
Cat 3 £608 £389 £304
Cat 4 £591 £389 £295
Cat 5 £537 £362 £264
Family ticket (available in Whitehorse Lane and Main Stand A and J) £447 £300 £224

Ticket Categories are shown in the stadium map below:

Selhurst-MAP-2D.png

A full list of FAQs can be found by clicking here. 

Thank you for your support.

*Calls cost 10p per minute as a service charge, with mobile access charge varying by provider. Proceeds from calls go to Palace for Life Foundation. For more information on call costs visit Ofcom by clicking here.

Season Tickets 20-21 banner.png


Advertisement block

Ticket News

Ticket News

20/21 Season Ticket renewal deadline today

10 September 2020

We would like to take this opportunity to thank the thousands of supporters who have renewed their Season Ticket for 20/21, your support is greatly appreciated by everyone here at the club. We have...

Read full article

Ticket News

Season Tickets 20/21

5 September 2020

Crystal Palace F.C. can now confirm the 2020/21 Season Ticket process, and are looking forward to welcoming fans back to Selhurst Park for an exciting campaign.

Read full article

Ticket News

19/20 Season Ticket refund options live

30 June 2020

Read full article

Ticket News

19/20 Season Ticket refund update, and become an Academy Founder Member

1 June 2020

As it is now clear that remaining games in the 2019/20 season will be played behind closed doors, all Season Ticket holders are entitled to a refund – a pro-rata amount for the four home matches...

Read full article

View more