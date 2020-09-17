Season Tickets 20/21: Save your seat period extended

Early bird Season Ticket renewals

The 'early bird' rate for all 19/20 Season Ticket holders has now passed.

Renewals completed from now onwards will be charged at 'phase 2 pricing', detailed below.

Extended 'save your seat' renewal deadline

We’ve extended the 'save your seat' deadline until 17:00 on 24th September, to allow Season Ticket holders who are yet to renew longer to complete the process and keep their current seat. Please note, any renewals completed after the early bird deadline at 17:00 today (17th) will be charged at 'phase 2 pricing'.

This extended deadline (17:00, 24th September) also applies to those who are eligible and intend to choose the deferral option (effectively retaining seats for 2021/22), which requires a £200 deposit; please read the T&Cs for full details.

Key dates for 20/21 Season Ticket options

For Season Ticket holders who renew after the early bird deadline (17:00, 17th September) or those who purchase during the general sale period, please see prices below.

Season Ticket phase 2 pricing

Ticket category Adult Concession Junior Cat 1 £725 £506 £358 Cat 2 £662 £434 £336 Cat 3 £608 £389 £304 Cat 4 £591 £389 £295 Cat 5 £537 £362 £264 Family ticket (available in Whitehorse Lane and Main Stand A and J) £447 £300 £224

Ticket Categories are shown in the stadium map below:

A full list of FAQs can be found by clicking here.

