Palace U23s to face Brentford B in final pre-season clash - find out how to watch

Crystal Palace Under-23s play their final friendly of the pre-season campaign tomorrow (Tuesday, 8th September) v Brentford's B team, and you can watch how the Eagles fare live via Palace TV.

The 13:00 BST kick-off will be shown live with full commentary, as well as punditry from club legend and Director of Under-23 Development Mark Bright.

As the Eagles prepare for their first season as a Category 1 Academy, you won't want to miss their final challenge before returning to competitive action.

All Academy Founder Members who donated part or all of their 2019/20 Season Ticket or match ticket/s refund to the Academy, you can watch this game live for free! Ensure you are logged-in to the same account your 19/20 Season Ticket or match ticket/s was purchased with and watch by clicking here from shortly before the 15:00 kick-off.

All other supporters, find out how to watch the Brentford clash live - there are two options, below.

Purchase a 20/21 Membership

Supporters can purchase a Membership for 2020/21 to watch this game live at no additional cost as part of their package by clicking here.

Along with other benefits such as entry into ballots to purchase a limited number of home match tickets, digital programmes and magazines, live audio commentary service, a Club Shop discount, free shirt for juniors and more, Gold, Junior Gold and International Members can also enjoy all of the club's live broadcasts without having to pay extra.

This means you will not only be able to watch the final Under-23s clash of pre-season, but also the majority of Under-23 home matches, too!

Don't miss great benefits and more, and ensure you can enjoy the Brentford game by purchasing here now!

Please note, Memberships must be purchased at least the day before the match you intend to watch, meaning you must have purchased a valid Membership before 23:59 BST today (Monday, 7th September) to watch the Brentford game.

Purchase a pay-per-view pass

All supporters can purchase a one-off, pay-per-view pass to watch the Brentford match. For just £3, this pass can be purchased from 10:00 BST tomorrow (Tuesday) morning, and will enable you to watch the broadcast via your phone, tablet or desktop.

To do so, head over to Palace TV by clicking here, log-in or sign-up for a Palace Account, purchase your pass for £3.

Please note, it is not currently possible to purchase a pay-per-view pass directly in the app or to watch from within the app.

All supporters, please note the below:

Prior to viewing, please ensure your phone or computer meets the minimum specification required for live streaming by clicking here.

If you have successfully paid but are having technical issues, please use the Live Chat function on eagles.cpfc.co.uk.

Highlights will be made available free of charge on Palace TV after the game.