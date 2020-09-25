U23s team news v Norwich: Jach, Woods and Banks set for action

Crystal Palace Under-23s will continue their Premier League 2 campaign today against Norwich City (17:00 BST kick-off), hoping to build on a hard-fought draw with West Bromwich Albion earlier in the week.

Shaun Derry is able to field a strong side for the clash, with Jaroslaw Jach receiving a starting berth alongside Sam Woods and double-scorer v the Baggies, Scott Banks.

Another scorer from the season opener, Kian Flanagan, kicks-off in midfield alongside Malachi Boateng, who spent much of summer training with the first-team.

Recent signings Alfie Matthews, Sion Spence, James Taylor and Harlem Hale each make the squad, as Brandon Pierrick is named on the bench.

To stay updated with the lads' progress, keep an eye on our official Twitter account and we'll be bringing you a roundup here on cpfc.co.uk or the official Palace app after full-time. The app also provides FREE live commentary!

Palace: Webber, D.Boateng, Rich-Baghuelou, Woods, Jach, Flanagan, Kirby, M.Boateng, Banks, Matthews, Street.

Subs: Jacob Russell, Spence, Pierrick, Taylor, Hale.

