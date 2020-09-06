When will Palace's Carabao Cup opener be revealed and what ball number are they?

The draw for the 2020/21 Carabao Cup Rounds Two and Three will take place today (Sunday, 6th September) at roughly 14:00 BST, and you can find out who Palace will face on cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and all of our social media channels.

The draw will be shown live on Sky Sports following the Brentford v Wycombe Wanderers Round One tie. Palace will be ball number eight.

The Round Two draw is unseeded and will remain regionalised with northern and southern sections. Palace will enter at this stage alongside the other 13 Premier League clubs not competing in UEFA competitions, Watford and AFC Bournemouth.

The Round Three draw will then follow for the seven Premier League Clubs competing in UEFA competitions who enter at this stage.

