Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Fixture News

When will Palace's Carabao Cup opener be revealed and what ball number are they?

Just now

The draw for the 2020/21 Carabao Cup Rounds Two and Three will take place today (Sunday, 6th September) at roughly 14:00 BST, and you can find out who Palace will face on cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and all of our social media channels.

The draw will be shown live on Sky Sports following the Brentford v Wycombe Wanderers Round One tie. Palace will be ball number eight.

The Round Two draw is unseeded and will remain regionalised with northern and southern sections. Palace will enter at this stage alongside the other 13 Premier League clubs not competing in UEFA competitions, Watford and AFC Bournemouth.

The Round Three draw will then follow for the seven Premier League Clubs competing in UEFA competitions who enter at this stage.

Be the first to find out who Palace will take on and download our official app for breaking news notifications! You can also follow us on Twitter for all club updates.

READ NEXT: Women's 2020/21 fixtures released in full

Palace APP banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next

Match Reports

Report: Eagles end pre-season in action packed Brøndby clash

14 Hours ago

Crystal Palace maintained their unbeaten pre-season record this afternoon against Danish side Brøndby IF. In an action packed clash between well matched teams, the Eagles enjoyed a host of promising...

Read full article

Pre Season

Hodgson reveals key message to the players post-Brøndby

14 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson expressed his mixture of encouragement and frustration following Crystal Palace's 1-1 draw with Brøndby IF in their last pre-season friendly, lambasting the Eagles' missed chances but...

Read full article

Pre Season

Milivojevic confirms reason behind absence and positive on being 'back with the boys'

15 Hours ago

Luka Milivojevic completed his first minutes of the pre-season today, coming on as a substitute for Crystal Palace in their draw with Brøndby IF.

Read full article

Pre Season

Watch free highlights of Palace's final pre-season clash v Brøndby IF

15 Hours ago

Crystal Palace's final game of the 2020/21 pre-season saw them take on Danish giants Brøndby IF in an action packed clash replete with chances.

Read full article

View more