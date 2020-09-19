Skip to site footer
Eze explains 'weird' debut feeling and his aim v Manchester United

5 Hours ago

Eberechi Eze cut a level-headed figure talking with Premier League Productions ahead of Crystal Palace's clash with Manchester United.

The recent Palace signing reflected on the opportunity his move to south London has provided him, and how his first weeks in SE25 has been.

Match Previews

Match preview: Manchester United v Crystal Palace

18 September 2020

"It's very fun," he said, looking back on his switch. "It's a huge opportunity for me, my family, we're so happy to have got here. The idea is to keep working hard and keep pushing on. The players here and the staff have made it so easy for me to settle in so it's been honestly so great.

"There are loads of great players, attacking players as well that you want to play with and you can imagine how much easier the game would be playing with the likes of those guys. For me, again, it's a great opportunity to link-up with them and show them what I can do."

Eze's Premier League debut came in the 81st-minute of the Eagles' Southampton win - a moment the attacker described as a "privilege". But, despite the magnitude of the occasion, the fans' absence still made an impact on the 22-year-old arrival.

He explained: "It was a bit weird, to be fair. Of course it was a great privilege and an honour to even get to this stage but I can imagine how much better it would have been with the fans there and the reception would have been perfect. It was still a great position and opportunity for me.

"The support of my family, all watching at home, and congratulations from everyone was a great feeling."

Today, Eze could be in line to secure his first Premier League start in Palace's clash with Manchester United.

He allowed himself a briefly optimistic look into the future but focused more on his desire to work hard, earn his minutes, and the size of the challenge he and his teammates face:

"That would be amazing [starting v United]. Very amazing. Of course, it's a great club and it's a big club and it's a huge opportunity for me but I'm happy to play football however it comes, wherever it comes, however my opportunity comes. Whether it's at Man United or anywhere else, I'm happy to do what I can and work hard to get onto the pitch.

"They're a squad of great players... I can imagine they'd be in a better position [now] than they were last year, but I guess we have to work as hard as we can to get a result there.

"That's our mindset. We want to work hard to get the best result we can at these big clubs and I think it's important we prepare properly during this week to get the best performance we can."

