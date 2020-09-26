Skip to site footer
Eze handed full Premier League debut, plus Ward hits milestone

6 Hours ago

Jeffrey Schlupp's absence from the matchday squad sees Roy Hodgson hand Eberechi Eze his first Premier League start.

Furthermore, the Eagles manager is able to call upon Jaïro Riedewald and Christian Benteke again, with the pair returning from spells on the sidelines.

It is a landmark day for Joel Ward, with the full-back selected to play for for the south Londoners for an incredible 250th time.

Carlo Ancelotti brings an almost identical squad to Selhurst Park from the one that overcame West Bromwich Albion 5-2 last weekend, with Jonas Lössl the only change to the 18 – replacing Jõao Virgínia as the backup goalkeeper.

Palace: Guaita, Ward, Kouyaté, Sakho, Mitchell, Townsend, McCarthy, McArthur, Eze, Ayew, Zaha.

Subs: Hennessey, Milivojević, Meyer, Benteke, Batshuyai, Kelly, Riedewald.

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Mina, Keane, Digne, Doucouré, Allan, Gomes, Rodríguez, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.

Subs: Kenny, Sigurdsson, Iwobi, Bernard, Davies, Kean, Lössl.

Grab your digital copy of today's matchday programme below. 


Hodgson: "A really good game of football was killed by the decision today"

2 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson’s post-match interviews were dominated by the controversial decision from referee, Kevin Friend, to award a handball decision against Joel Ward after consulting with the pitchside...

Read full article

First Team

Kouyaté on Eze: "This kid is so special"

2 Hours ago

Cheikhou Kouyaté doesn't score many goals - his header today was his 14th in the Premier League, with two of those for Palace. Therefore, you can understand the mixed emotions following the result.

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson: "There were lots of very good individual performances"

2 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson was left aggrieved by the VAR-led decision to award Everton the result-deciding penalty. However, come full-time the Eagles manager was still delighted with the shift his charges had put...

Read full article

First Team

Ward: "My thoughts are going to stay with myself"

3 Hours ago

Joel Ward's 250th appearance for the club didn't end how he would've wanted, with a controversial handball decision against the full-back awarded after VAR intervened.

Read full article

