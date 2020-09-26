Eze handed full Premier League debut, plus Ward hits milestone

Jeffrey Schlupp's absence from the matchday squad sees Roy Hodgson hand Eberechi Eze his first Premier League start.

A minute’s silence will be held immediately prior to kick-off today, as we pay our respects to local police officer Sergeant Matt Ratana.



Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with his family, friends and colleagues.#CPFC pic.twitter.com/gkSqyRYOYc — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) September 26, 2020

Furthermore, the Eagles manager is able to call upon Jaïro Riedewald and Christian Benteke again, with the pair returning from spells on the sidelines.

It is a landmark day for Joel Ward, with the full-back selected to play for for the south Londoners for an incredible 250th time.

Carlo Ancelotti brings an almost identical squad to Selhurst Park from the one that overcame West Bromwich Albion 5-2 last weekend, with Jonas Lössl the only change to the 18 – replacing Jõao Virgínia as the backup goalkeeper.

Palace: Guaita, Ward, Kouyaté, Sakho, Mitchell, Townsend, McCarthy, McArthur, Eze, Ayew, Zaha.

Subs: Hennessey, Milivojević, Meyer, Benteke, Batshuyai, Kelly, Riedewald.

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Mina, Keane, Digne, Doucouré, Allan, Gomes, Rodríguez, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.

Subs: Kenny, Sigurdsson, Iwobi, Bernard, Davies, Kean, Lössl.

Grab your digital copy of today's matchday programme below.