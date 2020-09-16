Skip to site footer
The famous international Palace fans who sported 20/21 kits recently

Three well known international Palace fans sported their colours over the weekend - donning the red and blue on social media.

Two, Azhar Ali and Shan Masood, are cricketers for the Pakistan national team and are well connected to Palace through the club's Head of Sports Medicine, Dr Zafar Iqbal.

The other, Rebecca Lowe, will be better known amongst American Eagles for her role as an anchor on NBC and NBC Sports.

Azhar Ali

Captain of the Pakistani national side, Ali holds a host of records as one of Pakistan's most respected and best known cricketers.

Ali scored his 6,000th run in Test cricket against England in the Shaheens' recent tour of the country and claimed the most runs of any Pakistani cricketer across the series.

Ali has visited Selhurst before and has been seen on social media wearing Palace kit several times.

Shan Masood

Masood went to school in Lincolnshire and university at Durham before making his Test debut in October 2013.

Bill Lawrence of Apple TV's Ted Lasso explains how Crystal Palace and Selhurst Park shaped the show

He also visited England earlier this year alongside Ali, where their countrymen faced Joe Denley and Sam Billings in a T20I series. Both Denley and Billings visited Palace's Copers Cope Training Ground and batted alongside Joel Ward and Roy Hodgson last season.

Masood's place in the Pakistan national team is now well established, and he has averaged over 50 in Test cricket since the start of 2019.

He has described Palace as his "second favourite team".

Rebecca Lowe

Lowe is an English presenter and anchor who grew up in Ealing, and has been vocal about her Palace fandom over the last 10 or so years.

Her career began at TalkSport and the BBC, where she reported on top-flight matches for Final Score and Football Focus as well as the Africa Cup of Nations, 2006 World Cup and FA Women's Cup.

She told NBC's The Lowe Down feature: "I would like to be in the Upper Tier of the Holmesdale Road stand in the seat where I spent 10 years... Midway back, pretty central.

"My dad got us two six-year Season Tickets, which was like every Christmas for the next six years had come at once. It was wonderful. I used to sit there and look at the rows of houses and all the pylons and think: 'I love this place'."

In the UK, actors Dylan Llewellyn and Jamie Blackley have also been showing off their colours.

Palace fans! If you follow the Eagles from abroad, don't miss out and grab an International Membership here for incredible benefits to keep you connected with the club!

