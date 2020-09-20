Skip to site footer
Get your free message in the Everton matchday programme

1 Hour ago

As a way for fans to keep hold of a small part of their Selhurst Park routine, the club have continued with matchday programmes for the '20/21 season.

Just like the programme, the messageboard remains a staple part of the matchday experience, with fans able to send in the messages that they would like to be showcased in the 2020/21 programme collection.

All you need to do is state the programme you're hoping to appear in and email the photo you'd like used, with your message (max 25 words) to programme@cpfc.co.uk - as always, inclusion will be determined based on a first come, first served basis so act fast.

This is all free to do and a great keepsake for all Eagles.

It is not to late to get involved with the mail-order service, with every programme - including the already-passed Southamtpton game - posted through your door. Click here for all the information.

