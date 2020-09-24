iPRO Hydrate confirmed as preferred healthy hydration drink of Crystal Palace F.C.

Crystal Palace F.C. has agreed a two-year club-wide partnership with iPRO Hydrate to supply a range of healthy hydration drinks to all its players in the men’s, women’s and Academy teams.

iPRO Hydrate is trusted by professional athletes and nutritionists across the globe. Their range of healthy drinks are packed with natural ingredients and contain the recommended daily amount of Vitamin C and added B Vitamins whilst being low in added sugar content.

iPRO Hydrate - Sport Edition will be supplied to the club, a product which is Informed-Sport approved, a quality assurance programme for sports nutrition and a product which has become one of the leading healthy hydration drinks ranges aligned to health and fitness across communities worldwide.

Barry Webber, Commercial Director of Crystal Palace, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with iPRO, which is leading the way in producing healthy hydration drinks to help players with their all-round fitness, wellness and recovery.”



iPRO Commercial Director, Sophie Christy, added: “At a time of great uncertainty in sport, we are proud to show our commitment to support Crystal Palace F.C. for the next two years.

“High quality hydration is not only beneficial to the players’ physical health, performance and recovery, but it also enables the players’ mental performance to excel with increased concentration and reduced fatigue. We wish the club all the success on and off the pitch for the 2020/21 season and beyond!”

With sustainability at the forefront of iPRO’s agenda, iPRO Hydrate packaging is 100% recyclable and the hydration drinks company have worldwide aspirations to reach 75% recycled materials across all packaging in 2021.

