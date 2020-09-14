Skip to site footer
Details confirmed for Manchester City Carabao Cup clash should Palace beat Bournemouth

2 Hours ago

Details for Crystal Palace's potential Carabao Cup fixture with Manchester City have been confirmed, with the game subject to the Eagles beating AFC Bournemouth tomorrow (Tuesday) night.

If Palace overcome the Cherries in Round Two of the Carabao Cup, they will face City away on Thursday 24th September at 19:45 BST.

Before then, Palace will face Bournemouth in the first ever cup clash between the two teams. Find out more about that meeting here!

And to watch the game live via the Carabao Cup official live streaming platform, click here now!

