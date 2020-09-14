Details confirmed for Manchester City Carabao Cup clash should Palace beat Bournemouth

Details for Crystal Palace's potential Carabao Cup fixture with Manchester City have been confirmed, with the game subject to the Eagles beating AFC Bournemouth tomorrow (Tuesday) night.

If Palace overcome the Cherries in Round Two of the Carabao Cup, they will face City away on Thursday 24th September at 19:45 BST.

