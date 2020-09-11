Squad number, FPL price and Hodgson's reaction - what you missed from Batshuayi's signing

Michy Batshuayi officially rejoined as an Eagle yesterday, when he signed a season-long loan deal with Crystal Palace to make his return to south London.

The Belgian told Palace TV that he's "home now", and seemed a relieved and upbeat figure having put pen to paper.

But, following the club's third signing of the summer transfer window, you may have missed a few key details.

We've got everything you need to know below.

The deal

Batshuayi's deal sees him on loan at the club until the end of the 2020/21 season from parent club Chelsea.

The announcement

It's easy to go to town with a signing like Michy, and so we did:

Squad number

As he did in 18/19, Michy will wear the No.23 shirt.

Michy's reaction

Batshuayi expressed his delight at rejoining the Eagles, telling Palace TV: "I feel like I’m home now, so it’s good. But I need to do a good season here, to work a lot with my teammates and I want to do my best here.

"It’s not my first time here. I know the teammates, I know the gaffer, I know how the club works here. For me, it’s the best decision.

"I'm happy, the coach is happy, my teammates are happy. Let's get to work."

What Roy Hodgson said

"I am very happy we have secured Michy on a season long loan. He made a great impact at the club in his previous loan spell, albeit only five months long, displaying a goal scoring threat which we very much needed at that time and we are confident he will produce again.

"As a player who will help to convert our chances in to goals, Michy will be another valuable addition to the two new signings we have made this summer. It’s another boost for the players and fans alike, and I’m sure everyone will join me in saying welcome back, Michy."

Fantasy Premier League details

Batshuayi will be listed as a Palace forward in the 2020/21 Fantasy Premier League, starting with a price of £6.0.

How to win Michy's signed shirt

Is Batshuayi fit to play?

Palace's new forward bagged a brace for Belgium against Iceland two days before rejoining and played the full 90 minutes for the Red Devils that day.

He told Palace TV: "I got back to London yesterday [Wednesday], so I had one day for recovery. I did a little session today [Thursday] and I’m feeling good to get back to work with the team."

What can we expect?

If fans learnt anything from Batshuayi's first spell in SE25, it's that he's clinical.

By looking at his return and stats from 18/19, it's clear the frontman can be a reliable, consistent goalscorer - as he was then and for most of his career.

He may not play every minute for Hodgson's men (the 19th-most used player in 18/19), but Batshuayi will certainly impact the game when brought on.

