Nathaniel Clyne is training with the squad for the rest of September, as he is out of contract after leaving Liverpool F.C. earlier this summer.

The Palace Academy graduate made 137 first-team appearances for the Eagles, before joining Southampton and then Liverpool, making more than 100 appearances for both clubs.

Everyone at Crystal Palace F.C. is delighted to welcome Nathaniel back for this short period of time, as he aims to regain his fitness.