Fixture list: Under-18s head to Fulham on opening day

1 Hour ago

Paddy McCarthy's Under-18 side's 2020/21 season starts this Saturday, away at fellow Londoners, Fulham.

The full fixture list can be found below, with the club's first five games of the campaign away from home whilst developments on the new Academy Training Ground complex are completed.

September

12th Fulham (A), 11:00 K.O.

19th Southampton (A), 11:00 K.O.

26th Arsenal (A), 11:00 K.O.

October

2nd Chelsea (A), 14:00 K.O.

17th Norwich City (A), 11:00 K.O

24th Leicester City (H), 12:00 K.O.

31st Reading (H), 11:00 K.O.

November

7th West Ham United (A), 11:00 K.O.

28th Aston Villa (A), 11:00 K.O.

December

12th Tottenham Hotspur (H), 11:00 K.O.

19th Brighton & Hove Albion (H), 11:00 K.O.

January

9th West Bromwich Albion (A), 11:00 K.O.

16th Fulham (H), 11:00 K.O.

23rd Southampton (H), 11:00 K.O.

30th Arsenal (H), 11:00 K.O.

February

13th Chelsea (H), 11:00 K.O.

20th Norwich City (H), 12:00 K.O.

27th Leicester City (A), 12:00 K.O.

March

13th Reading (A), 11:00 K.O.

20th West Ham United (H), 10:45 K.O.

April

17th Aston Villa (H), 13:00 K.O.

24th Tottenham Hotspur (A), 11:00 K.O.

May

1st Brighton & Hove Albion (A), 11:00 K.O.

8th West Bromwich Albion (H), 10:45 K.O.

