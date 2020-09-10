Palace Women welcome Go Group as shirt sponsor

Go Group are proud to announce their sponsorship of Crystal Palace F.C. Women as one of their new shirt sponsors for the 2020/21 FA Women’s Championship season.

Go Group’s logo will feature on the reverse of the club’s adult home shirts.

Go Group are experts in global moving, relocation, logistics and storage, from transporting and delivering highly complex items, to moving house locally or to storing your home contents. Go Group are passionate about helping students, corporates and families with all their moving and logistical needs and are proud to be owners of a state of the art UK storage facility incorporating temperature controlled storage as well as being Bonded.

Palace Women’s Chairman Richard Spokes commented: "This is a very exciting time for women’s football and when companies like Go Group make the decision to get involved at this stage you know they understand the future of the game is going places. We have been very impressed with their knowledge of the game and understanding of the value that brands can get out of it.

"We are pleased with our new signings, who have definitely strengthened the squad, ready to make that push for the top half of the table this season. We very much welcome Go Group into the Palace family and hope to maximise this great partnership this season."

Fred Delahaye, Go Group's CEO, added: "We are really delighted to be partnering with Crystal Palace F.C. Women, a team which promises a blockbuster return with six new additions to the squad and plenty of Women's Super League and Champions League experience amongst them.

"We are passionate about supporting the rise of female players in the game and we are looking forward to working closely with the players and club’s management and to connecting with Crystal Palace F.C. Womens fans."

