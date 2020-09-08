Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Programme

Receive early access and make a 25% saving on the 2020/21 matchday programme

Just now

The digital subscription for the matchday programme is now available for the 2020/21 season for £30 - a 25% saving made against buying each digital programme individually.

Programme

Darren Ambrose's debut Crystal Palace matchday programme column

Just now

You will receive a link to the programme in PDF format 24 hours before each of the 19 home league matches, which is easily viewable on mobile phone, desktop, laptop and tablet. 

Also included in your subscription is the Tottenham Hotspur programme from the final game of the 2019/20 season - which includes extended interviews with Roy Hodgson and 2004 play-off hero, Nico Vaesen. 

The digital subscription offer is only available if purchased before kick-off of our Premier League opener against Southampton on 12th September (15:00 BST), after which the digital matchday programmes will only be available on a match-by-match basis, priced at £1.99 per issue.  

To sign up for your subscription, that will be delivered straight to your email inbox 24 hours prior to kick-off, click here.

Brondby programme banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Programme

Programme

Ambrose reveals amusing Warnock pre-season story

Just now

The club is delighted to have Darren Ambrose on board as a guest columnist this season, and you can read an amusing snippet from his debut column below.

Read full article

Programme

Receive every Palace programme for the 2020/21 season through your door

8 Hours ago

With the popularity of the programme for the Eagles' four final home games of the 2019/20 season, the club are committed to keeping the programme as a staple part of the red and blue matchday.

Read full article

Programme

Chairman Parish addresses supporters pre-Brøndby

5 September 2020

Crystal Palace Chairman Steve Parish addressed supporters in his regular programme notes before the Eagles take on Brøndby IF this afternoon at Selhurst.

Read full article

Programme

Read the Palace v Brøndby IF programme for FREE

4 September 2020

Ahead of Palace's behind-closed-doors friendly against Danish side, Brøndby IF, the club are giving away a digital version of the programme for free.

Read full article

View more