Read the Palace v Southampton season-opener matchday programme now

4 Hours ago

Darren Ambrose reveals in the Southampton matchday programme why a goal against the Saints had his then-Newcastle United teammates not particularly pleased with him.

Darren Ambrose's debut Crystal Palace matchday programme column

8 September 2020

Daniel Storey then gives the lowdown on Ralph Hasenhüttl's side, with in-depth tactical analysis on just why Southampton tend to start games so quickly. Plus the areas that the Eagles can exploit. 

The opposition section is larger this season, after the club listened to the feedback from our matchday programme survey, so there's plenty of knowledge to brush up on ahead of our beginning to the 2020/21 season.

In fact, there's even a chance to showcase your own knowledge, with a quiz section added that is geared towards those fans who believe they know all there is to know about their south London club.

Purchase your season-long digital matchday programme subscription

8 September 2020

Here's a sample question: Fitz Hall was managed by Iain Dowie at Crystal Palace and which other club?

If you haven't yet signed up for the season-long mail-order subscription, not to worry, you can purchase the digital programme for the Saints game below for just £1.99.

Oh and the answer was: Oldham Athletic.


