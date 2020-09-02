Skip to site footer
Programme

Receive every Palace programme for the 2020/21 season through your door

2 Hours ago

With the popularity of the programme for the Eagles' four final home games of the 2019/20 season, the club are committed to keeping the programme as a staple part of the red and blue matchday.

With the season-long mail-order matchday programme subscription, home league and cup programmes will land through your door for just £85, which includes postage, making a saving of over 10% if bought individually from the online Club Shop. 

Click here to order your subscription by no later than 23:59 Tuesday 8th September, 2020.

This season's programme welcomes club legend, Darren Ambrose, on board, with the former Palace midfielder revealing an excellent Neil Warnock pre-season story in his debut column. The former No.7 also reveals why his Newcastle United teammates weren't happy about the goal he scored against Palace's opening day opponents, Southampton. 

Furthermore, high-profile freelancer Daniel Storey will be tackling the opposition section with his key points to look out for in the game ahead.

We've listened to your programme survey feedback and kept our Shaun Derry, Paddy McCarthy and Palace Women columns. Plus, we've added greater insight into the opposition, added a tricky quiz aimed at those amongst our fan base who are walking Palace encyclopedias. 

Secure the first part of your pre-match routine for the 2020/21 campaign by clicking here

Please be aware this is only available within the UK.

Mail out programme banner 20-21.jpg


