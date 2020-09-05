TEAM NEWS: One change for Palace v Brøndby IF as two key midfielders return

Roy Hodgson has made one tweak to his lineup for Crystal Palace's final match of the pre-season, bringing in Andros Townsend in place of Max Meyer to face Brøndby IF.

Townsend was not named in the Eagles' squad to take on Millwall last week, but starts alongside James McArthur, Jairo Riedewald and Jeffrey Schlupp today in a 15:00 kick-off you can watch live on Palace TV.

Another midfielder to make his return is Luka Milivojevic, who is named in his first matchday 22 of the pre-season. He starts on the bench, where Meyer is also listed.

Hodgson has again selected a range of Development talents, with prospects such as Sam Woods, Malachi Boateng and Brandon Pierrick named again alongside their senior teammates.

Twenty-one-year-old Tyrick Mitchell also retains his place at left-back.

Brøndby also name a strong side, including talented forward Simon Hedlund and adept defensive players Anthony Jung and Josip Radoševic. Find out more about the Danish side by clicking here.

Palace: Guaita, Ward, Kouyaté, Dann, Mitchell, Schlupp, Riedewald, McArthur, Townsend, Zaha, Ayew.

Subs: Henderson, Kelly, Woods, Inniss, Jach, Malachi Boateng, Meyer, Milivojevic, Kirby, Pierrick, Gordon.

Brøndby: Schwäbe, Jung, Maxsø, Rosted, Mensah, Vigen, Radoševic, Corlu, Bruus, Hedlund, Uhre.

Subs: Tørnes, Hermansen, Linstrøm, Kabongo, Skipper, Bjur, Pyndt, Rasmussen, Kvistgaarden, Børkeeit.

