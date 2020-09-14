Heroic performance scoops game-saving Eagle eToro Man of the Match

Vicente Guaita scooped Crystal Palace's eToro Man of the Match award for his game-saving heroics against Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

The Spanish goalkeeper pulled off another set of characteristically spectacular saves to guard Palace's 1-0 victory, being forced into action several times and keeping a well deserved clean sheet.

Fans chose Guaita as their Man of the Match in a landslide decision, with 48.6% of you selecting the No.31. He beat Cheikhou Kouyaté (17.6%) and goalscorer Wilfried Zaha (13.8%) to the award.

The game also saw recent signing Eberechi Eze make his Palace debut and Michy Batshuayi return to the squad for his second spell in south London.

Watch full highlights of the Eagles' opening day triumph - including every eye catching Guaita stop - by clicking here or 'Palace TV' within the official app!