You decide: Palace's eToro Man of the Match v Manchester United

Just now

Crystal Palace barely put a foot wrong this evening as they triumphantly overcame Manchester United, with talisman-turned-captain Wilfried Zaha leading his team to a convincing three points.

Match Reports

Report: Faultless captain's performance leads Palace to triumphant win

Just now

Palace opened the scoring through a sharp Andros Townsend and put in a dominant first-half display to keep their hosts quiet.

Zaha then struck home only to be denied by the linesman's flag before Jordan Ayew earned an otherwise unnoticed penalty. The Ghanaian was, however, denied by goalkeeper David de Gea - who moved from his line illegally.

Stepping up for the re-take, Zaha slammed home with confidence and went on to net again, ensuring Palace victory.

But it wasn't just going forward where Palace shone, with their backline and central midfield performing faultlessly to keep United to just one goal.

So, it's time to vote: who gets your eToro Man of the Match from this memorable victory? Vote below, and we'll confirm the winner on cpfc.co.uk, the Palace app and all of our social media channels shortly!

 

For free highlights and post-match reaction from this clash, head over to Palace TV either by clicking here or 'Palace TV' within the official app!

