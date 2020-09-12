Skip to site footer
Vote for your eToro MOTM from season-opening win

Just now

With a clean sheet, a couple of world-class saves from Vicente Guaita and a goal for Wilfried Zaha, it was back to business as usual for Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park this afternoon.

The defensive unit, captained by Scott Dann until Luka Milivojević's introduction in the second-half, was imperious throughout; Tyrick Mitchell putting in another accomplished performance for someone with only a handful of first-team minutes.

Andros Townsend tormented Saints' left-back, Ryan Bertrand, and was fully deserving of his assist. 

James McCarthy enjoyed - and won - a key battle in the middle of the park against the Saints' orchestrator, James Ward-Prowse.

There are plenty of options for our eToro Man of the Match. Over to you...

 


Team news: Two up top plus Eze in line for debut

3 Hours ago

Crystal Palace’s eighth consecutive season in the top-flight kick-starts today against Southampton, with Roy Hodgson sending the Eagles out in a 4-4-2 formation.

Crystal Palace squad numbers confirmed for 20/21 - including Eze, Ferguson and Benteke

7 Hours ago

Crystal Palace's squad numbers have been confirmed for the 2020/21 season, with recent signings Eberechi Eze and Nathan Ferguson being assigned theirs for the first time.

Hodgson updates on Batshuayi, Eze and Ferguson

11 September 2020

Ahead of Crystal Palace's opening game of the 2020/21 Premier League season against Southampton, Eagles manager Roy Hodgson expressed his satisfaction with the club's recent transfer business and...

Squad number, FPL price and Hodgson's reaction - what you missed from Batshuayi's signing

11 September 2020

Michy Batshuayi officially rejoined as an Eagle yesterday, when he signed a season-long loan deal with Crystal Palace to make his return to south London.

