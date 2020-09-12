Vote for your eToro MOTM from season-opening win

With a clean sheet, a couple of world-class saves from Vicente Guaita and a goal for Wilfried Zaha, it was back to business as usual for Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park this afternoon.

The defensive unit, captained by Scott Dann until Luka Milivojević's introduction in the second-half, was imperious throughout; Tyrick Mitchell putting in another accomplished performance for someone with only a handful of first-team minutes.

Andros Townsend tormented Saints' left-back, Ryan Bertrand, and was fully deserving of his assist.

James McCarthy enjoyed - and won - a key battle in the middle of the park against the Saints' orchestrator, James Ward-Prowse.

There are plenty of options for our eToro Man of the Match. Over to you...