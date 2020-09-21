Skip to site footer
Watch six-goal thriller - including Banks' double and Flanagan's 89th-minute strike

1 Hour ago

Crystal Palace Under-23s kick-started their life at Category 1 level in dramatic fashion against West Bromwich Albion, sharing a point at the end of a six-goal thriller.

Match Reports

Match report: Crystal Palace v West Brom in PL2 with Benteke and Kelly

2 Hours ago

A Scott Banks brace seemed to have ensured the game would finish 2-2, but Kian Flanagan and the Baggies' Cheikh Diaby each netted in the final minutes to round-off an eventful meeting in dramatic fashion.

Added to that, first-teamers Christian Benteke and Martin Kelly joined the lads, with Ryan Inniss, Sam Woods and new Academy signing Alfie Matthews also featuring.

The Eagles hit the post, clipped the bar and were awarded a penalty - and West Brom made for smart, challenging opponents.

There's a lot to watch, and you can enjoy it all for free now via Palace TV.

To watch these highlights and see how the Eagles fared in their first Premier League 2 match, either click here or 'Palace TV' within the official app!

Palace TV banner 20-21.jpg


