Development

Watch Palace's first PL2 clash and new signings v West Brom LIVE on Monday

7 Hours ago

Crystal Palace Under-23s play their first Premier League 2 match as a Category 1 Academy on Monday (21st September, 14:00 BST) v West Bromwich Albion, and you can watch how the Eagles fare live via Palace TV.

The Eagles are now competing in the league above - Premier League 2 Division Two - since their approval as a Category 1 Academy, making the Baggies clash a historic occasion for the club. They have also recently signed five new players, and each of these lads will be in contention to make their competitive debut for the U23s.

Can I watch for free?

The below supporters can watch for free:

  • 20/21 Gold, Junior Gold and International Members (purchased before 23:59 on Sunday 20th)
  • Academy Founder Members - supporters who refunded any amount of their 19/20 Season Ticket or match ticket

Ensure you are logged-in to the same account your Membership, 19/20 Season Ticket or match ticket/s was purchased with and watch on Palace TV from before the 14:00 kick-off.

How can I watch?

All supporters can purchase a one-off, pay-per-view pass to watch the match. For just £3, this pass can be purchased from 10:00am BST on Monday (21st), and will enable you to watch the broadcast via your phone, tablet or desktop.

To purchase a pay-per-view pass, head over to Palace TV, log-in or sign-up for a Palace Account and purchase your pass for £3.

Please note, it is not currently possible to purchase a pay-per-view pass directly in the app or to watch from within the app. 

All supporters, please note:

Prior to viewing, please ensure your phone or computer meets the minimum specification required for live streaming by clicking here.

If you have successfully paid but are having technical issues, please use the Live Chat function on eagles.cpfc.co.uk.

Highlights will be made available free of charge on Palace TV after the game.

