Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Pre Season

Watch free highlights of Palace's final pre-season clash v Brøndby IF

Just now

Crystal Palace's final game of the 2020/21 pre-season saw them take on Danish giants Brøndby IF in an action packed clash replete with chances.

Match Reports

Match report: Crystal Palace v Brøndby IF friendly

1 Hour ago

The game, which ended as a 1-1 draw, saw both sides create promising opportunities throughout the 90 minutes, but Palace perhaps deserved the victory.

Wilfried Zaha notched their goal with a thunderous effort after 36 minutes, but his opener was cancelled out when Jesper Linstrøm struck home off the post in the second-half.

Jordan Ayew, Andros Townsend, Jeffrey Schlupp and Luka Milivojevic all then came close to netting, but were frustratingly denied by an adept goalkeeper or cruel misfortune.

All in all, though, the Eagles will be filled with confidence after a solid performance.

To watch highlights of this clash for free alongside post-match reaction, head over to Palace TV now. Either click here or 'Palace TV' within the official app, which you can download here.

Season Tickets 20-21 banner.png


Advertisement block

Read Next

Pre Season

Milivojevic confirms reason behind absence and positive on being 'back with the boys'

Just now

Luka Milivojevic completed his first minutes of the pre-season today, coming on as a substitute for Crystal Palace in their draw with Brøndby IF.

Read full article

Match Reports

Report: Eagles end pre-season in action packed Brøndby clash

1 Hour ago

Crystal Palace maintained their unbeaten pre-season record this afternoon against Danish side Brøndby IF. In an action packed clash between well matched teams, the Eagles enjoyed a host of promising...

Read full article

Ticket News

Season Tickets 20/21

2 Hours ago

Crystal Palace F.C. can now confirm the 2020/21 Season Ticket process, and are looking forward to welcoming fans back to Selhurst Park for an exciting campaign.

Read full article

Memberships

20/21 Memberships now available

2 Hours ago

This year we’ve introduced a series of new additions to Palace Memberships to ensure you stay as close to the action as possible during the 20/21 season.

Read full article

View more