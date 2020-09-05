Watch free highlights of Palace's final pre-season clash v Brøndby IF

Crystal Palace's final game of the 2020/21 pre-season saw them take on Danish giants Brøndby IF in an action packed clash replete with chances.

The game, which ended as a 1-1 draw, saw both sides create promising opportunities throughout the 90 minutes, but Palace perhaps deserved the victory.

Wilfried Zaha notched their goal with a thunderous effort after 36 minutes, but his opener was cancelled out when Jesper Linstrøm struck home off the post in the second-half.

Jordan Ayew, Andros Townsend, Jeffrey Schlupp and Luka Milivojevic all then came close to netting, but were frustratingly denied by an adept goalkeeper or cruel misfortune.

All in all, though, the Eagles will be filled with confidence after a solid performance.

To watch highlights of this clash for free alongside post-match reaction, head over to Palace TV now. Either click here or 'Palace TV' within the official app, which you can download here.