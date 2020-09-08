Skip to site footer
Watch highlights from Palace Women's four-goal season-opener v Charlton Athletic

4 Hours ago

Palace Women kick-started their 2020/1 campaign with an entertaining 2-2 draw away at Charlton Athletic.

Match Reports

Match report: Charlton Athletic v Crystal Palace Women

6 September 2020

The Eagles got off to a less than ideal start when Jessica King fired into an empty net on eight minutes. However, Dean Davenport's side were level two minutes later when Bianca Baptiste expertly headed home an equally impressive cross from Siobhan Wilson.

Palace dominated for then on, and Cherelle Khassal's well-taken solo run and finish just after the 30-minute mark was no more than the impressive Eagles deserved.

Therefore, when Shauna Vassell equalised two minutes from the end, it was a bitter pill to swallow. 

You can now watch all four goals below!

Women

Women

Women's 2020/21 fixtures released in full

4 September 2020

The FA Women's Championship has released its full fixture list for the 2020/21 season, confirming Crystal Palace Women's games for the entire campaign.

Read full article

Women

Palace Women start 2020/21 with two London derbies

7 August 2020

September 6th will see Crystal Palace Women return to a sense of normality, with the Eagles kicking off their 2020/21 Championship campaign at 2pm on Sunday 6th September away to Charlton Athletic.

Read full article

Women

Palace Women secure Champions League-experienced midfielder, Coral-Jade Haines

3 August 2020

Palace Women have secured the services Coral-Jade Haines, with the midfielder – who can also play as a striker – arriving from Women’s Super League (WSL) side, Tottenham Hotspur.

Read full article

Women

Annabel Johnson secures Utilita Palace Women's 2019/20 Player of the Season

28 July 2020

Congratulations to Annabel Johnson on being named Utilita Crystal Palace Women’s Player of the Season for the 2019/20 campaign.

Read full article

