Watch free highlights of the talking points from Everton clash

Palace's 100% start to the new Premier League season may well be over, but the performance Roy Hodgson's side put in means there's still plenty to be positive about heading into October.

The defeat against Everton wasn't without contentious decisions and Palace unfortunately being the wrong side of fine margins, with Cheikhou Kouyaté going so close to having his name on the scoresheet twice rather than once.

Furthermore, a couple of VAR-awarded and VAR-rejected penalty shouts now means there is plenty to disect from the 90 minutes at Selhurst Park.

And now you can, for free, by heading over to Palace TV by clicking here to watch extended highlights of all the goals, near misses and controversial moments. Alternatively, head to 'Palace TV' within the official app to review the Toffees clash.