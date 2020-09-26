Skip to site footer
Watch free highlights of the talking points from Everton clash

8 Hours ago

Palace's 100% start to the new Premier League season may well be over, but the performance Roy Hodgson's side put in means there's still plenty to be positive about heading into October.

Roy Hodgson reflects on Palace 1-2 Everton

8 Hours ago

The defeat against Everton wasn't without contentious decisions and Palace unfortunately being the wrong side of fine margins, with Cheikhou Kouyaté going so close to having his name on the scoresheet twice rather than once. 

Furthermore, a couple of VAR-awarded and VAR-rejected penalty shouts now means there is plenty to disect from the 90 minutes at Selhurst Park.

And now you can, for free, by heading over to Palace TV by clicking here to watch extended highlights of all the goals, near misses and controversial moments. Alternatively, head to 'Palace TV' within the official app to review the Toffees clash.

Palace TV banner 20-21.jpg


Hodgson: "A really good game of football was killed by the decision today"

7 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson’s post-match interviews were dominated by the controversial decision from referee, Kevin Friend, to award a handball decision against Joel Ward after consulting with the pitchside...

Kouyaté on Eze: "This kid is so special"

8 Hours ago

Cheikhou Kouyaté doesn't score many goals - his header today was his 14th in the Premier League, with two of those for Palace. Therefore, you can understand the mixed emotions following the result.

Hodgson: "There were lots of very good individual performances"

8 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson was left aggrieved by the VAR-led decision to award Everton the result-deciding penalty. However, come full-time the Eagles manager was still delighted with the shift his charges had put...

Ward: "My thoughts are going to stay with myself"

8 Hours ago

Joel Ward's 250th appearance for the club didn't end how he would've wanted, with a controversial handball decision against the full-back awarded after VAR intervened.

