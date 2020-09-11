Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

How to follow Hodgson's first press conference of the 20/21 season LIVE from 13:00 BST

1 Hour ago

Roy Hodgson will deliver his first pre-match press conference of the 2020/21 Premier League campaign today (Friday, 11th September) from 13:00 BST - and you can follow what he has to say live.

This pre-Southampton press conference will be conducted via a video link and so will not be available to watch live, however you'll still be able to receive key updates as they're delivered via the club's channels.

The official Crystal Palace Twitter is the place to be from 13:00, with all the key quotes shared live from the press conference.

The official Palace app and cpfc.co.uk then bring you fuller quotes and more in-depth looks at the key news, and these will also be available later on our official Facebook.

Finally, Palace TV will show all press conferences on demand shortly after they end. You can watch them by heading to Palace TV here or by clicking 'Palace TV' within the official Palace app!

READ NEXT: Palace Preview: Eagles eyeing opening day hat-trick v Southampton

Membership 20-21 banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Related articles

Pre Season

Hodgson reveals key message to the players post-Brøndby

5 September 2020

Roy Hodgson expressed his mixture of encouragement and frustration following Crystal Palace's 1-1 draw with Brøndby IF in their last pre-season friendly, lambasting the Eagles' missed chances but...

Read full article

Pre Season

Hodgson draws on historic Copenhagen triumph with Brøndby story

4 September 2020

Roy Hodgson's only time in Denmark was a short but immensely successful period for the acclaimed manager.

Read full article

Pre Season

Hodgson explains decision to make 8 substitutes in 'definite test' v Millwall

1 September 2020

In each of Crystal Palace's three pre-season friendlies so far, Roy Hodgson has made a host of changes to his team as the game enters its final 25 minutes.

Read full article

Pre Season

Hodgson highlights Eze strength and praises Palace's 'excellent football'

29 August 2020

Roy Hodgson expressed his satisfaction and pride with Crystal Palace's performance against Charlton in their second pre-season friendly, saying his side played some "excellent football."

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Palace's Everton home clash TV details confirmed

15 Hours ago

At a Premier League Shareholders’ meeting earlier this week, clubs agreed that all 28 matches scheduled to be played in September will be broadcast live in the UK, via the League’s existing...

Read full article

Club News

How to watch Palace's opener v Southampton live and full match details

19 Hours ago

Crystal Palace kick-start their 2020/21 Premier League campaign against Southampton at Selhurst Park, and you can find everything you'll need on the fixture below - including how to follow it live.

Read full article

Club News

Key changes to the 20/21 Premier League season you may have missed - including VAR

22 Hours ago

Football across the globe has changed vastly in recent months. Be it empty stadiums, drinks breaks or bumping elbows, the sport has been tweaked and altered to keep running during a challenging time.

Read full article

Club News

Neil Emblen opens up on pain at frustrating £2m dream move

30 August 2020

“I want to sound, even written on paper, brutally honest,” Neil Emblen says, emphasising his point several times during a lengthy conversation.

Read full article

View more