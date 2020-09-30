Skip to site footer
Find out which Palace players are on international duty this month

9 Hours ago

Several Crystal Palace players have been called up to international duty over the coming weeks, with Premier League football on pause between October 4-17th.

The below Eagles have been confirmed as part of their country's squad. Should any further players receive the nod, cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and all of our social media channels will share the details.

Wales, Senegal, England Under-21s and Ivory Coast will also be competing in the coming weeks - so keep an eye out for other potential call-ups.

Programme

Serie A sides wanted him but Palace got him: Meet Alfie Matthews

26 September 2020

Christian Benteke and Michy Batshuayi - Belgium

8th October: Belgium v Ivory Coast - Brussels

11th October: England v Belgium - Wembley

14th October: Iceland v Belgium - Reykjavik

James McCarthy

8th October: Slovakia v Republic of Ireland – Bratislava

11th October: Republic of Ireland v Wales – Dublin

14th October: Finland v Republic of Ireland – Helsinki

Luka Milivojević

8th October: Norway v Serbia – Oslo

11th October: Serbia v Hungary – Belgrade

14th October: Turkey v Serbia – Istanbul

Wayne Hennessey

8th October: England v Wales – London

11th October: Republic of Ireland v Wales – Dublin

14th October: Bulgaria v Wales – Sofia

Kit banner generic 20-21.jpg

