Find out which Palace players are on international duty this month

Several Crystal Palace players have been called up to international duty over the coming weeks, with Premier League football on pause between October 4-17th.
The below Eagles have been confirmed as part of their country's squad. Should any further players receive the nod, cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and all of our social media channels will share the details.
Wales, Senegal, England Under-21s and Ivory Coast will also be competing in the coming weeks - so keep an eye out for other potential call-ups.
Christian Benteke and Michy Batshuayi - Belgium
8th October: Belgium v Ivory Coast - Brussels
11th October: England v Belgium - Wembley
14th October: Iceland v Belgium - Reykjavik
James McCarthy
8th October: Slovakia v Republic of Ireland – Bratislava
11th October: Republic of Ireland v Wales – Dublin
14th October: Finland v Republic of Ireland – Helsinki
Luka Milivojević
8th October: Norway v Serbia – Oslo
11th October: Serbia v Hungary – Belgrade
14th October: Turkey v Serbia – Istanbul
Wayne Hennessey
8th October: England v Wales – London
11th October: Republic of Ireland v Wales – Dublin
14th October: Bulgaria v Wales – Sofia
