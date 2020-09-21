Skip to site footer
Find out landslide total Zaha won eToro MOTM by v United

3 Hours ago

It will come as no surprise: Crystal Palace fans named Wilfried Zaha as eToro Man of the Match for his remarkable performance against Manchester United.

Match Reports

Report: Faultless captain's performance leads Palace to triumphant win

19 September 2020

Zaha made his competitive captaincy debut, bagged a brace and led the side to a memorable 3-1 victory away to his former club, successes that make the clash one of his finest to date.

But the total by which Palace fans named Zaha captain is still staggering, with the Eagles' talisman scooping 69.5% of votes.

He was always going to win and left second- and third-place Tyrick Mitchell (6%) and James McCarthy (4.4%) looking unfairly behind.

For a performance that stands out across the team, any one of the 13 players could have earned Man of the Match. Zaha's landslide just goes to show how deserving he was.

READ NEXT: Zaha reveals pre-game captain's message and penalty conversation with Ayew

Membership 20-21 banner.jpg


