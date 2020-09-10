Win signed Michy Batshuayi shirt from the day he rejoined

Michy Batshuayi is back in the famous red and blue, with the club and fans alike delighted to have secured another loan deal with the Chelsea striker – this time for a full season.

With the Belgium international’s arrival now confirmed, a Batshuayi-signed shirt from the day he re-joined is up for grabs in the second of our new-look Membership competitions that will run throughout the season.

All you need to be in with a chance of winning is a Gold or Junior Gold Membership for the 20/21 campaign. But this must be purchased before 23:59 on Sunday 13th September, 2020.

Already got yourself one of our new look Gold and Junior Gold Memberships? Just cross those fingers and hold on, because you’ve already been entered.

Furthermore, all entrants will be eligible to win a signed Eberechi Eze shirt, too! But you can’t win both - it’s unfair to stockpile all of south London’s best signings under one roof.

Grab your Gold or Junior Gold Membership here!

Full T&Cs for the competition can be found here.