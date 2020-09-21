Skip to site footer
Win collection of Palace Soccerstarz this week!

6 Hours ago

The Crystal Palace Club Shop are giving you the chance to win a collection of Crystal Palace Soccerstarz this week!

Soccerstarz – the iconic, collectable figurines from across global football – make the perfect gift for young Eagles, or even to decorate the home and office with for adult fans.

And winning a group of them – Roy Hodgson, Wilfried Zaha, Jordan Ayew, Andros Townsend, Mamadou Sakho and Gary Cahill – is easy to do.

Simply retweet this tweet from the Palace Club Shop any time before 23:59 on Sunday, 27th September to be in with a chance!

Please be aware, this competition is only available to supporters within the United Kingdom.

Good luck - and get retweeting here!

For T&Cs, please click here.

