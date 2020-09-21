Win collection of Palace Soccerstarz this week!

The Crystal Palace Club Shop are giving you the chance to win a collection of Crystal Palace Soccerstarz this week!
Soccerstarz – the iconic, collectable figurines from across global football – make the perfect gift for young Eagles, or even to decorate the home and office with for adult fans.
And winning a group of them – Roy Hodgson, Wilfried Zaha, Jordan Ayew, Andros Townsend, Mamadou Sakho and Gary Cahill – is easy to do.
Simply retweet this tweet from the Palace Club Shop any time before 23:59 on Sunday, 27th September to be in with a chance!
🚨 FREE @ctcSoccerStarz GIVEAWAY!— CPFC Shop (@cpfcshop) September 21, 2020
✅ Roy Hodgson
✅ Gary Cahill
✅ Mamadou Sakho
✅ Jordan Ayew
✅ Andros Townsend
✅ Wilfried Zaha
Or shop now 👇https://t.co/MX2wrUCkIH#CPFC pic.twitter.com/izTXAUQ8Ni
Please be aware, this competition is only available to supporters within the United Kingdom.
Good luck - and get retweeting here!
For T&Cs, please click here.