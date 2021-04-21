Skip to site footer
Celebrate National Tea Day with 2 for 1 on Crystal Palace mugs

7 Hours ago

There's a day for most things in Britain but, if there's one thing we don't mind marking nationwide, it's tea. So, celebrate National Tea Day with our two for one offer on Crystal Palace mugs!

Enjoy your cuppa in style with some of the guaranteed-to-please Palace mugs in the Club Shop.

Wednesday, April 21st, marks the UK's much-anticipated National Tea Day and to celebrate there’s an exclusive two for one offer across the entire collection of mugs in the Club Shop, including the two newly released mugs celebrating the Eagles' Zenith Data Systems Cup win from the 90/91 collection

The offer exclusively available in the Club Shop online. However, if you can’t wait to get your hands on some Palace merchandise, you can also visit one of our three Club Shops which reopened last week.

Don’t forget to add to your wider collection while you’re at it - remember that Palace shirts are already part of our huge clearance sale at just £20, with Junior shirts £15!

Kit clearance banner.jpg


