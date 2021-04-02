The Palace players to invest in for Fantasy Premier League run-in

As the international break draws to a close, the Premier League enters its final stages – with nine matches left for Crystal Palace until the 20/21 season concludes.

The Eagles sit on 37 points from 29 games – a points-per-game return that would leave them on 48 by May 24th.

The break has afforded Fantasy Premier League players the chance to pause and consider their options for the run-in and it’s just as well, with fixtures coming thick and fast over the next few weeks.

Before entering the home straight to win your work league, trump friends or simply improve on last season, tighten your Fantasy team with the top-performing Eagles below.

Be warned: these Eagles are long-term investments, with some tough matches coming up and they are all unavailable for gameweek 32. Few Fantasy managers will eye them as starting players, however, meaning they could prove to be key differentials if Palace enjoy a good run of form.

The big hitters

There are two consistent and reliable choices in Palace’s squad if you’re looking for guaranteed success, as Wilfried Zaha and Vicente Guaita again lead the team for points earned.

Zaha is closing in on one of his best FPL seasons yet, having collected 109 points from 28 matchweeks. Should he sustain that performance, he will end the season on 147 points – his second-best campaign to date.

Indeed, the Ivorian is one goal away from equalling his highest-scoring season and costs less than he has since August 2020 – making him a wise investment for the run-in.

To watch the Video please enable "Targeting" in cookie settings

Another stalwart for Palace supporting managers is goalkeeper Guaita, who has 105 points having not missed a league minute all season.

In his last four outings, Guaita has amassed 24 points, making him one of the game’s most in-form options. He is the 10th best-performing ‘keeper in the game – ahead of names like David de Gea, Bernd Leno and Alisson – and costs just £4.8m, the third-cheapest shot stopper among the 10 best-performing.

Eberechi Eze has Palace’s third-most points, with 87 so far.

The form men

Having recently netted for Belgium, Christian Benteke has sustained his league form internationally and has a shot at further goals in upcoming games.

Benteke is already a long way ahead of his last two seasons (currently on 64, having earned 42 and 33 in 2019/20 and 2018/19 respectively) and has enjoyed a solid run of form lately. From his last five Palace outings, the frontman has netted twice – bagging eight and seven points on the days he did so.

Player Points Form Price Wilfried Zaha 109 2.3 £7.1m Vicente Guaita 105 4.7 £4.8m Eberechi Eze 87 2.0 £5.8m Andros Townsend 76 2.0 £5.5m Cheikhou Kouyate 67 2.7 £4.8m Christian Benteke 64 3.7 £5.5m Jordan Ayew 59 1.7 £5.6m Joel Ward 54 5.3 £4.3m Jairo Riedewald 54 1.3 £4.4m Luka Milivojevic 53 6.3 £5.6m Patrick van Aanholt 50 4.3 £5.4m

Palace have a tough run ahead of them, but Everton have conceded twice in each of their last three and Leicester have kept one clean sheet from their last six league outings.

The Toffees have been relatively unfortunate at the other end of the pitch, too, having scored just six from their last seven league clashes.

Having kept three clean from the last four games, Guaita and his backline are well worth considering. Joel Ward enjoyed the most pints from those outings (22 overall), closely followed by Gary Cahill (20) and Patrick van Aanholt (19).

At £4.3m and £4.5m respectively, Ward and Cahill are reliable, affordable choices.

One final tip may be Jeffrey Schlupp. The midfielder is selected by few managers and has a relatively low points total due to the injury he sustained earlier in the season, however he has been a solid performer in recent seasons: collecting 91 points in 18/19.

He was one of the figures leading Palace's line for points early in 20/21 and has been utilised by Roy Hodgson in recent matches. Should he start making full appearances again, Schlupp may be one to watch.

READ NEXT: Butland - "I felt six inches taller coming through the door at Palace"