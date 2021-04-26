Palace players highlight how abuse can affect footballers

As part of the Premier League’s ongoing No Room For Racism campaign, Crystal Palace’s Joel Ward, Tyrick Mitchell and Leigh Nicol have spoken about the problems in dealing with racial abuse on social media.

Players have been receiving racial abuse on social media repeatedly, which has an impact on morale and mental wellbeing, as Nicol points out: “It’s life changing in many instances, as well, for people who can’t hack it or [don’t] have thick skin or can’t cope with it."

“I shouldn’t ever think: ‘Oh it’s probably going to happen at some point.’ I should never have that feeling, but that’s how it kind of is now,” said Mitchell.

As part of the @premierleague's No Room For Racism initiative, Joel Ward, Tyrick Mitchell and Leigh Nicol spoke on dealing with online abuse and tackling discrimination 👇 pic.twitter.com/O5RLM7xCOF — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) April 26, 2021

Both individuals and social media corporations have been urged to take some form of action, with the Premier League urging a 'challenge it, report it, change it,' stance within the No Room For Racism Action Plan.

“It’s massive, because without them actually stopping it, it’s hard to make people aware,” Mitchell says.

The importance of being an ally to anyone suffering from racial abuse is another key message within the campaign, with Ward highlighting: “I want to be able to support anyone who’s going through a hard time. Likewise, if T [Mitchell] ever did experience it, then he can always come, he can have a conversation. I think that we’re all in it together.

“Treat others the way you want to be treated yourself.”

In response to the ongoing and sustained discriminatory abuse received online by players and many others connected to football, Crystal Palace and the wider English game will come together for a boycott of social media from 30th April to 3rd May.

READ NEXT: Crystal Palace to support local refugee women and girls