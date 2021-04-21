Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Fixture News

Palace's City and Sheffield United fixture details confirmed

2 Hours ago

Crystal Palace's upcoming fixtures with Manchester City and Sheffield United have been selected for television, with the confirmed dates and kick-off times shown below.

Palace's clashes with Manchester City and Sheffield United will be shown on BT Sport and Sky Sports respectively, with the City game being brought forward by two-and-a-half hours. The Blades match has not been rescheduled.

The full fixture details are as follows:

Fixture

Date

Kick-off (BST)

TV

Changed from
Manchester City (H) Saturday, 1st May 12:30 BT Sport Saturday, 1st May - 15:00
Sheffield United (A) Saturday, 8th May 15:00 Sky Sports No change

READ NEXT: Last chance for fans to back Eze in London Football Awards

Gym ready banner.png


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Premier League statement: European Super League

20 April 2021

The Premier League has released the below statement, republished below verbatim.

Read full article

Match Reports

Report: Crystal Palace Women sweep aside London Bees to progress in Women’s FA Cup

19 April 2021

Crystal Palace Women put in a solid performance against league rivals London Bees to emerge 3-0 winners at a sunny Hayes Lane in the Fourth Round of the Women’s FA Cup on Sunday afternoon.

Read full article

Club News

Tony Gale: career regrets, Lewington and why youngsters should join Palace

15 April 2021

After a long career on the field, Tony Gale showed similar longevity off it, moving into a media role and covering – by his own count – more than 2,000 matches. But it could easily have gone in...

Read full article

First Team

Tyrick Mitchell signs extension to summer 2025

13 April 2021

Tyrick Mitchell has signed a new deal with Crystal Palace that extends his time at the club until summer 2025.

Read full article

Read Next

Club News

Celebrate National Tea Day with 2 for 1 on Crystal Palace mugs

7 Hours ago

There's a day for most things in Britain but, if there's one thing we don't mind marking nationwide, it's tea. So, celebrate National Tea Day with our two for one offer on Crystal Palace mugs!

Read full article

Programme

Buy Palace v Man City programme for Townsend insight and much more

8 Hours ago

The Palace v Man City matchday programme is available to pre-order now, with another packed edition ready for you to enjoy as the Eagles take on the league leaders.

Read full article

Club News

Premier League statement: European Super League

20 April 2021

The Premier League has released the below statement, republished below verbatim.

Read full article

Club News

Last chance for fans to back Eze in London Football Awards

20 April 2021

Crystal Palace fans have until 22nd April to vote for Eberechi Eze to win the London Football Award's Goal of the Season and to join Roy Hodgson's Q&A.

Read full article

View more