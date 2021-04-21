Palace's City and Sheffield United fixture details confirmed

Crystal Palace's upcoming fixtures with Manchester City and Sheffield United have been selected for television, with the confirmed dates and kick-off times shown below.

Palace's clashes with Manchester City and Sheffield United will be shown on BT Sport and Sky Sports respectively, with the City game being brought forward by two-and-a-half hours. The Blades match has not been rescheduled.

The full fixture details are as follows:

Fixture Date Kick-off (BST) TV Changed from Manchester City (H) Saturday, 1st May 12:30 BT Sport Saturday, 1st May - 15:00 Sheffield United (A) Saturday, 8th May 15:00 Sky Sports No change

READ NEXT: Last chance for fans to back Eze in London Football Awards