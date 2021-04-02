Skip to site footer
Gary Cahill wins W88 Player of the Month for March

3 Hours ago

Two clean sheets in three games has seen Gary Cahill named Crystal Palace’s W88 Player of the Month for March - his second award in a row.

Cahill starred in a number of impressive defensive performances as Palace kept out both Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion at Selhurst Park.

The former-England man scooped the Man of the Match accolade against the Baggies, his displays throughout March saw him claim 40.9% of the vote, beating defensive colleague Joel Ward into second place (19.9%).

In a bumper month for Palace's back line, Vicente Guaita came in third with 9.7%.

It marks a stellar 2021 so far for Cahill with this his second Player of the Month award on the bounce, after winning in February.

“I’m absolutely delighted,” he said upon receiving the award. “Thanks very much for voting for me again, and thanks to my teammates for putting the hard work in they have in the last few weeks. We’ve had some decent results and some decent performances as well.

“I said a few months ago it was key to get a few back to back games in, and to get my fitness on the training pitch was really important. We’ve had some tough games but we’ve dug in and that’s important, and the clean sheets are back to how we should be defending.

“We know that it’s a really tough run in. The fixtures are difficult, we’re playing against a lot of teams that are fighting for things, so its going to be very tough. We’ve had a rest, we should be fresh and we should be ready to give it all for the remainder of the season.”

