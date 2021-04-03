Skip to site footer
Get your Palace shirts in our huge clearance sale

4 Hours ago

As we enter the business end of the season, make sure you get yourself kitted out in the right Palace gear with our HUGE new clearance on Home, Away and Third Shirts!

Grab Palace’s sleek white away shirt HERE for just £20 – or just £15 for juniors – as the Eagles prepare for their big clashes on the road, with trips to Goodison Park, the King Power and Anfield still to come. Roy Hodgson’s men have made some great memories in the white so far this season, with a convincing win at Old Trafford among the highlights of a busy season.

If you favour the traditional red-and-blue, get yourself Palace’s home shirt for just £20 HERE and recreate some of the incredible goals the lads have scored this season, like Eberechi Eze’s Goal of the Season nominated strike v Sheffield United. Palace still have some huge games coming up at Selhurst Park, including Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City.

Finally, Palace’s stylish black third shirt is also available for just £20 – make sure you get yours by clicking HERE.

Get yourself a bargain while stocks last - shop HERE now!

Kit clearance banner.jpg


