Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

How to watch Roy Hodgson's Everton press conference

6 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson will deliver his pre-match press conference ahead of Crystal Palace's clash with Everton today (Thursday, 1st April) from 13:15 GMT - and you can follow what he has to say live.

The press conference will be conducted via video link and so will not be available to watch live, however you'll still be able to receive key updates as they're delivered via the club's channels.

The official Crystal Palace Twitter is the place to be from 13:15, with all the key quotes shared live from the press conference.

The official Palace app and cpfc.co.uk then bring you fuller quotes and a more in-depth look at the key news, and these will also be available later on our official Facebook.

Finally, Palace TV will show all press conferences on demand shortly after they end. You can watch them by heading to Palace TV here or clicking 'Palace TV' within the official app!

Download the app for free!

Spring Fashion - Web Banner.png


Advertisement block

Read Next

Events

Live the dream of playing at Selhurst Park

15 Hours ago

If you’ve dreamed of walking out of the tunnel at Selhurst Park, or scoring the winner at the Holmesdale End, then this is your chance – you can write your name into Selhurst Park history by taking...

Read full article

First Team

WATCH: Ferguson v Mitchell on FIFA 21 as Palace launch official Twitch

20 Hours ago

Crystal Palace’s brand new Twitch account got off to a flying start as Nathan Ferguson and Tyrick Mitchell battled it out on FIFA 21 – all while answering your questions!

Read full article

First Team

International Eagles on song with goals from Benteke and more

22 Hours ago

It was a bumper night for Palace’s internationals that saw three goals scored by three different players – including a stunning volley and a 96th minute equaliser!

Read full article

First Team

Find out how international Eagles have performed over the break

30 March 2021

With the break almost over, there is only one Palace international in action this week with their national side – but you can find out all the details for how the lads have performed below.

Read full article

First Team

First Team

WATCH: Ferguson v Mitchell on FIFA 21 as Palace launch official Twitch

20 Hours ago

Crystal Palace’s brand new Twitch account got off to a flying start as Nathan Ferguson and Tyrick Mitchell battled it out on FIFA 21 – all while answering your questions!

Read full article

First Team

International Eagles on song with goals from Benteke and more

22 Hours ago

It was a bumper night for Palace’s internationals that saw three goals scored by three different players – including a stunning volley and a 96th minute equaliser!

Read full article

First Team

Find out how international Eagles have performed over the break

30 March 2021

With the break almost over, there is only one Palace international in action this week with their national side – but you can find out all the details for how the lads have performed below.

Read full article

First Team

Vote for Eberechi Eze for the LFA Goal of the Season

30 March 2021

Eberechi Eze has been nominated for the London Football Awards Goal of the Season – make sure you get behind him by voting below!

Read full article

View more