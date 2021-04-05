Skip to site footer
Batshuayi says goal capped a strong team performance

2 Hours ago

Michy Batshuayi says his goal capped a good Crystal Palace performance as they secured a dramatic late point against Everton at Goodison Park.

“I feel good,” he told Palace TV after the game. “I played with the national team some minutes, and today I play again and I scored for the team. It is good for me, and a good point for the team of course.

“We played well today. We passed a lot, we worked a lot and we ran a lot, so it was a good Palace today.

“But Everton score first – we still take a good point here.”

Batshuayi reserved special praise for Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita, whose spectacular performance kept Palace in the game before the late equaliser.

“Vicente was very good,” he said. “He keeps working hard in training…he’s just Vicente!”

READ NEXT: Hodgson - Palace equal to Everton all over the pitch

