Palace partner iPRO offer Eagles deal

Crystal Palace have teamed up with Official Hydration Partner, iPRO Hydrate, to provide fans a great deal on their Informed Sport Approved drinks range at an unbeatable partnership price for a limited time only.

Palace supporters can pay less than £1 per bottle for a premium, healthy hydration drink which is packed with vitamins and plant-based sweetness in a 100% recyclable sports bottle!

Chosen by the Crystal Palace first-team, Women and Academy as their preferred hydration drink, you can now benefit from the same hydration benefits as the players when you return to the pitch!

Click here to buy now and have iPRO Hydrate delivered direct to you.

Don’t forget to follow iPRO on social media and tag them in your posts and stories for a chance to win prizes: @iPROHydrate.