'We have to go for it': Hodgson and Benteke share views on Chelsea

6 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson and Christian Benteke addressed the media ahead of Crystal Palace's clash with Chelsea, offering their opinions on the challenge ahead and Palace's recent form.

Manager Hodgson was asked if his side were in confident spirits after collecting eight points from six games. He said: "I'd like to think so, yeah. It's always a massive test when you play Chelsea - either home or away.

First Team

Team news: Crystal Palace v Chelsea

6 Hours ago

"Of course the recruitment and way they've started under Thomas Tuchel doesn't make life any easier either. We know the magnitude of the task ahead and we believe if we play to our best we can give them a very good game."

Reflecting on recent results, Hodgson drew on the ability the Eagles showed in their draw with Everton, saying: "Everton was a much more open, much more even game and in that game we did show there are enough players in our team, now we're getting our players back from injury, to ask questions of even the best teams.

"You've got to play well enough and I think we've done that over the four years [Hodgson has been with the club]. We've played well enough to create our share of goal chances at one end and make certain we do enough with the ball when we get it and, even more importantly, when we need to defend we know how to defend. We defend from the front right the way through to the back."

Benteke echoed similar sentiments, explaining that Palace are confident for this afternoon but aware of the test they face.

"I think the last few weeks we've been good," he said. "We had a massive win just before the international break against West Brom and then came back and we earned a good point against a strong side away from home. It wasn't easy and now [we have] another big challenge. We look forward to this game; we know it won't be easy but we can do it.

"I think it's going to be a big challenge but we play at home and are in good form so we don't have to be scared. We have to respect them, obviously, but then we have to go for it."

