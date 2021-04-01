Watch Palace Under-18s take on Southampton LIVE on YouTube

Crystal Palace Under-18s take on Southampton on Saturday (3rd March) at 11:00 BST as they look to keep the U18s Premier League title in their sights – and you can see how the boys get on LIVE on YouTube.

The Eagles sit second in the league, three points behind leaders Fulham but with a game in hand – check out all the action as they try and regain top spot LIVE on YouTube here.

After a 2-1 victory on the opening day of the season, Palace will look to complete a league double that would see them take a step closer to the title in their first season as a Category 1 Academy – a victory that would provide European football next season.

How can I watch live?

The match will be streamed on Crystal Palace’s official YouTube channel, with coverage starting shortly before the 11:00 kick-off.

We'll also have regular updates on the club's Twitter, as well as the match report at full-time on cpfc.co.uk.

READ NEXT: Preview - Palace continue title hunt v Southampton