Watch Palace U23s take on Middlesbrough LIVE on Monday

Crystal Palace Under-23s take on Middlesbrough on Monday (3rd May, 13:00 BST) as they make a final push for a play-off place.

The Eagles welcome Middlesbrough to south London as they look to contend for a play-off place in the Premier League 2 Division Two. The hosts are currently four points adrift of the play-off places and will look to edge closer with a victory in their final home game of the season.

The below supporters can watch the U23s take on Middlesbrough free:

20/21 Gold, Junior Gold and International Members

Academy Founder Members - supporters who refunded any amount of their 19/20 Season Ticket or match ticket

Ensure you are logged-in to the same account your Membership, 19/20 Season Ticket or match ticket/s was purchased with and watch on Palace TV from before the 13:00 kick-off.

How can I watch?

All supporters can purchase a one-off, pay-per-view pass to watch the match. For just £3, this pass can be purchased from 10:00am GMT on Monday (3rd May), and will enable you to watch the broadcast via your phone, tablet or desktop.

To purchase a pay-per-view pass, head over to Palace TV, log-in or sign-up for a Palace Account and purchase your pass for £3.

Please note, it is not currently possible to purchase a pay-per-view pass directly in the app or to watch from within the app.

All supporters, please note:

Prior to viewing, please ensure your phone or computer meets the minimum specification required for live streaming by clicking here.

If you have successfully paid but are having technical issues, please use the Live Chat function on eagles.cpfc.co.uk.

Highlights will be made available free of charge on Palace TV after the game.

