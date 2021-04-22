Skip to site footer
WATCH: Eze and Riedewald take on Junior Eagles at FIFA 21

1 Hour ago

As part of the Junior Member Easter celebrations, two lucky Crystal Palace fans won the chance to take on their heroes at FIFA 21.

Dylan, 10, and Evan, 12, were the two winners of the club's Easter challenge. The Junior Eagles won the chance to take on Palace stars Jairo Riedewald and Eberechi Eze at three games of FIFA 21.

The mind games began before a ball was even kicked in-game, with both lads telling Eze he was going to lose...

“I’ll even put [Vicente] Guaita up front and I’ll still beat you!” said Dylan, taunting Eze after taking the lead in their third game.

Dylan then doubled his lead, which made Eze hide behind his chair before the attacking midfielder clawed it back and won the game 7-2, scoring a 'sweaty' goal in the process. 

“It doesn’t count, you sweatied it - it doesn’t count!” claimed Dylan.

Evan scored a dinked goal to take the lead in one of his games against Eze, but Riedewald wasn’t to be fooled when Dylan attempted a Panenka penalty...

After the games, the players welcomed a few questions from their FIFA rivals. When asked about motivation and playing without fans, Riedewald said: “I think it’s just the love I have for football, I enjoy being on the pitch, training, developing myself as a player and as a person as well.

“I know there are no fans at the stadium, so it’s a bit different this season, but we feel the love and support you guys are giving us through social media, through the interviews… Hopefully next season we’ll see you guys and the fans back in the stadium.”

